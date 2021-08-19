Julia Beth Stettler
Oct. 4, 1943 - Aug. 16, 2021
Julia Beth Stettler (nee Schueffner), age 77, died on August 16, 2021, at her home in Cedar Ridge, West Bend. She was born to Dora Froehlich on October 4, 1943, in Oconomowoc. Julia was the adoptive daughter of Arno and Doris (nee Limberg) Schueffner and raised in Sheboygan Falls.
Julia graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School and earned an elementary education degree from Lakeland University, Sheboygan. She also studied classical organ there. She was a public school teacher in Port Washington, Baraboo, and Shiocton. Julia was a life-long church musician. She was the organist, pianist, and music coordinator for 25 years at Fifth Ave. United Methodist Church, West Bend, retiring in 2007. She then continued her music ministry at Cedar Community, West Bend.
Julia was united in marriage to Donald Stettler of Fountain City on July 8, 1967 at the Methodist Church in Sheboygan Falls. After several moves earlier in their marriage, in 1977 the couple moved to West Bend and in 2010 retired to Cedar Community's Cedar Ridge Apartments, West Bend. Julia and Donald spent their lives working and volunteering together in education and music ministry.
Julia is survived by her husband, Don; one son, Daniel (Lori Meneau) Stettler of Ripon; two grandchildren, Reid Stettler of Lafayette, CO and Jessica Stettler of Oshlosh; four half-sisters, (daughters of Norman and Dora Froehlich Nelson); Sandra (Al) Liebau of East Troy; Mary (Tom) Osten of Grand Chute; Paulette Nelson of West Bend; Bonnie (Robert) Eades of Mt. Dora, FL; two brothers-in-law, Calvin Stettler of Cochrane and John (Mary Harris) Stettler of Fountain City; one sister-in-law, Margaret Stettler Dietrich of Buffalo City; nieces, nephews, cousins; and special life-long friends, Anneke (Chris) Van de Haar and their daughter, who is Julia’s goddaughter, Julia Beth Anne (Matthijs) Bruggeman, all of Veenendaal, Netherlands.
Preceded in death were Julia’s birth mother, Dora Froehlich Nelson; adoptive parents, Arno and Doris Schueffner; parents-in-law, Andrew and Ruth (Ruben) Stettler; and brother-in-law, George Dietrich.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. A private committal service will take place at the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery and a Celebration of Life for family and friends at Cedar Ridge.
A special thank you for the loving care provided by the Cedar Community Hospice staff; Jess, Casey, Carolyn, Deb, Carol, Kim and Bob.
The family requests memorials be given to the West Bend Cedar Community or the non-profit of your choice.
