Jullane Jackson, 86
Jullane Jackson passed away on December 17, 2021, at the Kathy Lawlis Hospice in Mequon at the age of 86, following a short illness.
Born in Milwaukee in 1935, Jullane attended and graduated from Riverside High School and then went on to study at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It was there that she met and eventually married Gary Jackson, the charming and fun-loving man of her dreams. Together they built a loving and tightly knit family.
In her spare time, Jullane was an avid sportswoman, spending many afternoons golfing and evenings bowling. Her favorite way to spend her time, however, was socializing with her family and friends. She organized numerous family vacations, golf outings, family weekends at her lakeside cottage, and spectacular holiday parties for her extensive extended family. For these times - along with her fun-loving ways and her warm, matter-of-fact support, given freely - she will be greatly missed by those closest to her. She was the beloved glue of this large and sprawling family, and we will always be grateful of the love and grace she has blessed us with.
Jullane joins Gary Jackson, her beloved husband; Chickie Spangenberg, her best friend and sister; and many other close family members beyond the veil. She will be remembered and greatly missed by her brother, Greg (Ronnie) Kiddell; daughters Kristin (Roger Tietz), Jullane, Andrea (Demaine Milbach) Jackson, and Kelly (Brandon) Bogan; her grandchildren Alexandria Jackson, Cameron Sanderson-Graff (Rachel Sanderson-Graff), Hunter and Trent Graff, Jackson and Blake Simonds, and Gavin Tietz; her great-grandchildren Max and Duke Averill, and baby-in-waiting, Sebastian Sanderson-Graff; and countless other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
It is the family’s wish that there be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jullane’s name can be made by check to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org.
