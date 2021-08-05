June A. Shock, 73
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 W. Washington Street, Grafton for June A. Shock who died on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the age of 73 years. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm. Memorials to St. Paul’s Women’s Guild or the Rose Harms American Legion Post 355Auxillary Unit appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
June was born in Port Washington on May 16, 1948, the daughter of the late Alvin and Hilda (nee Mintzlaff) Kirst. She was an only child. June attended St. Paul Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from Grafton High School in 1966. After graduation she worked at Grafton State Bank for 42 years. She married her high school sweetheart, Steven Shock, on May 16, 1970 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton and they were blessed with 4 children. June enjoyed family parties, shopping for the children, spent a lot of time at Legion events and spending time with family and friends. In her younger years, June liked polka dancing at 4H events or at local ballrooms.
June is survived by her husband of 51 years, Steven Sr.; children, Brenda Arnett, Sarah (Keith) Chan, Leah (Mike) Scholten and Steven Jr. (Stephanie) Shock, grandchildren, Anna, Mary, Sarah and Lydia Arnett, Abigail, Josephine, Vivienne and Maxwell Chan, Alice, Claire and Eve Scholten, sisters-in-laws, Deborah (Tom) Marach, Pamela (Craig) Griffith, Susan (Ed) White, brother-in-law Richard (Nancy) Shock, cousins Harriet Otto and Frank Haupt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.