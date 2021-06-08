June Inez Janssen, 88
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, W63 N527 Hanover Ave., at 4 p.m. for June Inez Janssen, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Sunday at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. Inurnment will be private at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
June was born in Stambaugh, MI, on June 16, 1932, to the late William and Inez (nee Schiavo) Trestrail. She was affectionately known as “JuneBug” as both a child and an adult. She married Robert A. Janssen on December 13, 1958, at First Ev. United Brethren Church in Milwaukee.
June’s favorite jobs of all were loving wife to Bob, wonderful mother “Mom” to five beautiful children and adoring “GJune” to 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. June enjoyed family vacations, volunteer work, rooting for her favorite sport teams and players, the Milwaukee Brewers — especially Ryan Braun — and the Green Bay Packers with Brett Favre as her favorite player.
She also enjoyed bowling, card club, and spending time playing the accordion and singing with her parents and sister.
June is survived by children Susan Lewis (Gary Kanarowski), Sheryl Skenandore, Bob (Lynda) Janssen, Julie (Scott) Schowalter and Jeff (Kori) Janssen; grandchildren Alisha (Alex), Sheila (Nicholas Sr.), Shannon (Jason), Brent (Kaci), Amber, Cassi, Lexi, Brynn, Liam and Ivy; great-grandchildren Joseph Jr., Matthew, Shane, Nicholas Jr., Drew, Ariel, Everett and Zolana. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert A. Janssen; grandson Jason Lewis and great-granddaughter Blake Kornely; and her sister Marge Roberts.