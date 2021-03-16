WEST BEND
Junette ‘June’ D. Wilke
March 3, 1940 - March 13, 2021
Junette “June” D. Wilke (nee Schultz), 81, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2021 at Aurora in Grafton.
June was born on March 3, 1940, in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lester and Norma Schultz (nee DeWeese). June was united in marriage to William “Bill” Wilke on June 23, 1962.
June was a graduate of Danville High School in 1958. She attended St. Elizabeth Hospital for training in medical transcripting and worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years at various hospitals before retiring from General Clinic at Aurora after 23 years. June was passionate about many things. She loved flower gardens and definitely had a green thumb. She had an artistic gift. Loved to draw, paint and craft. She was very interested in genealogy and was involved in various church groups throughout the years. June loved her family and always planned amazing vacations and years of camping adventures. One of her greatest loves was the Milwaukee Brewers. June and Bill traveled to many stadiums and attended spring training for many years to watch them play. She also has a massive memorabilia collection and never missed a game on TV. She was strong and loving and has left many memories for all that knew her.
Those June leaves behind to cherish her memory include three children, Barbara (Steve) Doll of West Bend, Suzanne (William) Hale of West Bend and Annette (John) Gruber of West Bend; 12 grandchildren, April (Brian) McDonough, Cody (Hannah) Langhoff, Ryan (Elizabeth) Doll, Alexandria (Jason) Hojem, Kyle Weasler, Shane Hale, Mackenna Hale, Dustin Hale, Amanda Hardt (Justin Schladweiler), Jason (Jessica) Hardt, Jessica Gruber and Aaron Gruber (FiancŽ, Andrea Rivera); four great-grandchildren, Jovie McDonough, Lyla McDonough, Olivia Hojem and Zelie Doll; and another great-grandson on the way; a brother, Ralph (Gretchen) Schultz; a sister-in-law, Joyce Schultz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by her brother, Willard Schultz.
VISITATION: June’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St. in West Bend from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Funeral services for June will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home on Friday with the Rev. Stephen Reynolds officiating.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with June’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myhrum-patten.com.