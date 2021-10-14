K. Kenneth Doughman, 92
K. Kenneth Doughman of Grafton passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the age of 92 years.
Ken was born in Two Rivers on May 25, 1929, the son of the late Carl Doughman and Adeline Lalko. After high school, Ken followed his passion and attended teacher’s college. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. On the long journey by ship to Korea, the peace treaty was signed. Arriving in Korea, Ken used his teaching skills and helped many G.I.’s obtain their high school diplomas.
He was a longtime resident of Cedarburg for 60 years. Ken was most known as a science and art teacher in the Cedarburg School District. During his 45-year career, he taught at every Cedarburg school building at one time or another. While teaching, he also worked for teachers’ rights as a Cedarburg Education Association president and as head negotiator for many teachers’ contracts. His passion for helping others extended into his community. He held the office of alderman for 2 terms representing the citizens of Cedarburg.
Ken is survived by his sister, Rita Tolksdorf; and children: Patrick (Patti) Doughman, Corinne (Steven) Knab, Timothy (Jennifer) Doughman and Jeffrey (Linda) Doughman; grandchildren: Blaine Knab, Colin Knab, Haley (Hayden) White, Aiden Doughman, Sean (Payton) Doughman and Erin Doughman, and great-grandson, Ethan Knab; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia, of almost 66 years; and his eldest son, William Doughman.
Graveside service at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery will be private and for immediate family only. He and his wife, Patricia, were longtime members of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Those wishing to honor his life can make memorial donations in his honor to the St. Francis Borgia Church in Cedarburg.
