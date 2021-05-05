EAU CLAIRE
Karen A. Krier
Nov. 11, 1959 - April 24, 2021
Karen A. Krier of Eau Claire lost her battle with spinocerebellar ataxia on April 24, 2021.
We are comforted knowing Karen was a devoted follower of our Lord and has returned to her heavenly home. She was surrounded by her loving family at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Karen was born Nov. 11, 1959, in West Bend to Ambrose and Audrey (Schueller) Krier. She is survived by her children, Nichole (Michael) Musser and Tyler Scott, both of Chippewa Falls; her twins grandsons, Arthur and Calvin Musser; parents, Ambrose and Audrey Krier; siblings, Marie Krier of Windsor, CO, Dan (Kim) Krier of West Bend, Diane (Dave) Wagner of Sheboygan, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Karen worked in administration for Pepsi Cola Company for more than 20 years. Her hobbies were biking, rollerblading, playing tennis and baking.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. A graveside services will take place on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, West Bend. The cemetery is located on Forest View Road off Highway 144. Friends and family are welcome.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.