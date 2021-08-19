Karen A. Reinke, 81
Karen A. Reinke, 81, of Grafton passed away on Aug. 13, 2021.She was born in Shawano on October 2, 1939 to Harry and Vivian (nee Feldt) Katzenmeyer. On November 9, 1957, Karen was united in marriage to William L. Reinke. Her 56 years of marriage to Bill were filled with raising their family, traveling and living in Alaska, Seattle and Wisconsin.
Karen was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She made family gatherings extra special, filled with loving family traditions. From elaborate fondue dinners, pickle prizes at Christmas, and lottery scratch offs, we will hold these memories close to our heart and carry them on in her honor. She enjoyed the Packers, golfing, Oneida Casino, and making countless framed cross-stitches for each family member. She cherished her life-long group of girlfriends and their annual get-togethers. Her “Shawano bunch” kept her going over the years, sharing life events and family milestones.
Karen is survived by her children, Vicki (Charles) Linzmeyer & Bradley (Claire) Reinke; grandchildren: Jessica (Joe), Ryan (Katrina), Carly (Nathan), Julia; four great-granddaughters; and other relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
A private service is being held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Meals on Wheels of ADRC of Ozaukee County are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Bia, your presence lit up the room. We will miss the shrug of your shoulders as you laughed, your big heart, stories, and great smile. It is comforting to know you and Bumpa are jitterbugging in heaven together again. We will continue to love and remember you every day!
