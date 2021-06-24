Karen A. Wamser, 64
Karen A. Wamser (nee Kuehling) of Cedarburg passed away peacefully June 22, 2021, age 64 years. Beloved wife of Mike Wamser. Loving mom of Eric (Stacy) Bentrup and the late Justin Bentrup. Cherished mother-in-law of Kristin Bentrup. Proud grandma of Mackenzie, Jaden, Brady, and Peyton Bentrup. Dear sister of Katherine Kuehling, Kim (Mike) Metrusias, Denise Kuehling, and the late Debra Herrmann. Further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Loyola Kuehling. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 26, 2021 11:00 AM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Rd.), Cedarburg.
The family will receive friends and relatives, on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.