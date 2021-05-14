GERMANTOWN
Karen Ann Derepkowski
Oct. 7, 1948 - May 9, 2021
Karen Ann Derepkowski (nee Rottler) of Germantown passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lawlis Hospice. She was born on October 7, 1948, to Herbert and Jeanette (nee Klapperich) Rottler in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of St. John’s Cathedral High School in 1966.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Derepkowski, and her daughter, Deborah (Jason) Hamilton. She was the loving grandmother of Abigail and Riley Hamilton. She is further survived by her brother, Ronald (Gayle) Rottler; and nieces, Cathie (Joe) Petoskey, Sandy (Chad) Berge and Beth (Anthony) Plageman; brother-in-law, David Derepkowski (late Terri Derepkowski); and great-nieces, great-nephew, cousins, family and many friends (including the "PIGS").
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204-N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown, WI 53022. Karen’s family will greet family and friends beginning at 5:30 p.m. St. Boniface asked that all visitors wear a mask while inside.
Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI 53130-2530, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797.