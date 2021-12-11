HARTLAND
Karen J. Swearingen
Karen J. Swearingen, age 70, of Hartland passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She is the beloved wife of Donald; loving mother of Carrie Schwulst, Bart (Linda) Swearingen and the late Renee Paffor;.mother-in-law to Rick Pafford. She was proud grandmother of Alena, Calin, Kaliann, Morgan, Evan and Abigail; and adoring great-grandmother of Carson. She was a cherished sister of six siblings and many other relatives and friends. Karen was always taking care of those around her. A proud grandma, she particularly enjoyed supporting all of her grandchildren at their many events. Aside from spending time with her family and friends she could be found crafting, gardening, landscaping, and making everything around her more beautiful.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Hill on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.