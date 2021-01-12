Karen Jean Minor
Nov. 30, 1957 - Jan. 9, 2021
Karen Jean Minor (Brennan), 63, went home to glory to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on January 9, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in the Lord Jesus Christ supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Karen was born to the late Dean and Virginia Brennan, owner of Dean Brennan Transport and a bookkeeper, respectively, in School Hill on November 30, 1957. She graduated from Roncalli High School, Manitowoc, in 1976. Following high school, she worked as a manager at McDonald’s, was a Mary Kay consultant and ran a home day care before dedicating much of her life to fostering and raising children.
Karen was blessed with a large and loving family. She was an amazing mom to her two children with David Stankey before marrying Bobbie Minor in 1997. Together, Bobbie and Karen adopted seven more children. Karen raised her nine children with faith, patience, discipline and humility. She was an advocate of home-schooling and from the very beginning, dedicated her children to the Lord to teach each one of them to trust in Christ as their personal savior and live a life serving and honoring Him.
Karen was a helper at heart. She spent many years volunteering at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission teaching Bible studies and introducing women who were hurting to the only true source of peace and forgiveness through Jesus Christ alone. She always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small or large. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Karen lived her life to tell of God’s only son and her love for the Lord was contagious. She wanted to make sure everyone she came in contact with knew where they were going to spend eternity. Karen and her family were members of Calvary Cross Church in Fond Du Lac.
Karen is survived by her husband, Bobbie Minor; her children: Jacob (Sarah) Brennan, Mequon, Brittany (Jacob) Stankey-Schnoor, Guam, Brandon Minor, Milwaukee, Ruth Minor, North Carolina, Issac Minor, Arizona, and minor children Jeremiah Minor, Micah Minor, Sehlah Minor, Phoebe Minor; her grandchildren: Gavin White, Maya White; her siblings Cinderella and Wayne Van De Hey, Manitowoc, Linda (Lyn) Hardtke, Manitowoc, Kathie and Bill O’Leary, Reedsville, Rose and Steve Vohwinkel, Manitowoc, Connie “Con” Sieracki, Manitowoc, Ann and Jerry Bieberitz, Valders, Jerry Kelley, Plymouth, MN, Amy and Kurt Scharrer, Brillion, Tina and Mike Kratz, Manitowoc, Gary “Buck” and Jackie Brennan, Manitowoc, Brian and Jackie Brennan, Valders, Mark “Goob” and Kim Brennan, Manitowoc; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends that were like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Virginia Brennan, Manitowoc; a brother, Todd Brennan, Milwaukee; a sister, Sandra “Sandy” Brennan Kelley, Plymouth, MN; a brother-in-law, Andy Hardtke, Manitowoc; and nephew Matt Scharrer.
A service will be held at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home at 4 p.m. on January 14, with visitation from 1-4 p.m. before service. Due to COVID, there will be no reception following and the service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. To view the livestream, please like the Myrhum-Patten Facebook page and the service will be available for viewing.
The family gratefully declines flowers but welcomes prayers, condolences or donations to Milwaukee Rescue Mission in Karen’s honor.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Karen's arrangements.