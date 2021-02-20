KEWASKUM
Karl E. Griep
Oct. 24, 1937 - Feb. 16, 2021
Karl E. Griep age 83 of Kewaskum, formerly of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Karl was born October 24, 1937, in Milwaukee to Dorothy E. (nee Koester) and Herman H. Griep. He served our country in the United States Navy. He was united in marriage to Susan M. Cobus on August 9, 1980, at St. John’s Church in Milwaukee. Karl was a shipping clerk at Wisconsin Color Press for 28 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, black powder shooting, and re-enacting train robberies.
Karl is survived by his loving daughter-in-law, Monica Griep of Racine; loving children, Robert (Imelda “Imee”) Roser of Hebron, Jacqueline (Dave) Landowski of Fond du Lac, David (Sharon) Roser of Allenton, and Richard (Jane) Roser of Boltonville; cherished grandchildren, Isabella and Jarod Griep, Zachary and Spencer (Lorvy) Lokken, Patrick and Lee Roser. He is further survived by loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Griep; his beloved wife of 37 years, Sue; brothers, Mark and Ronald Griep; brothers-in-law, Larry and Richard Cobus; and sister-in-law, Carol Lorenson.
Funeral services for Karl will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027) with Pastor Joe Brath officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Washington County Humane Society (3650 State Road 60, Slinger, WI 53086, Attn: Chris Fleischmann) are appreciated.
Special thanks to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for the wonderful care they provided Karl over the past four years.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and tributes may be given at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.