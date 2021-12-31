Karl R. Brath
March 3, 1949 - Dec. 28, 2021
Karl R. Brath, 72, of Long Lake, passed away unexpectedly due to an accident on December 28, 2021, in the woods.
Karl was born on March 3, 1949, the son of the late George and Frances (nee Fleischman) Brath. He grew up on the family farm in the Town of Wayne, of which he was proud. On August 12, 1972, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Reindl at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. They raised their children in Kohlsville where he was a volunteer fireman and dedicated to St. Anthony Church, which is where he also attended elementary school. He built a deer farm with his family that was enjoyed by many people. Karl enjoyed hunting, trapshooting, fishing, boating, planting trees, and mushroom picking. He was a nature lover of all forms and loved spending time with his family. Karl enjoyed company around the campfire and welcomed anyone and everyone to stop by and have a beer or he would stop by you for one (you don’t even need to be home). Marilyn and Karl traveled to many places visiting relatives in various states as well as Alaska and Canada. The family spent summers at the Reindl trailer boating and fishing on the Wolf River.
Upon graduation from Kewaskum High School, he was employed by Super Excavators in Menomonee Falls for 40 years. In December of 2021, he was awarded with 50 years of membership in Operating Engineers Union 139.
Those Karl leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Marilyn; four children, Angela Brath (fiance, Justin Benwill), Sarah (Jeff) Swift, Kasey Brath (fiance, Jen Bavlnka), and Tricia (Joshua) Garringer; seven grandchildren, Alessandra, Kristopher, Magdalene, Alexis, Gunner, Emma, and Austin; his siblings, Janet (Robert) Melzer, Don Brath, Karen Keller, Kenny Brath, and Allen (Jane) Brath; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Larry) Coulter, Mark (Kay) Reindl, and Janet (Kevin) Kohlwey; many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Karl was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ray Schmidt; his brother, Fr. John Brath; his infant sister, Anna Mae Brath; an infant sister-in-law, Donna Mae Reindl; a brother-in-law, Harlu Keller; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brath.
VISITATION: Karl’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St., in Kewaskum, on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until noon.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Karl will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum at noon. The Rev. Jacob Strand will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Karl’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.