HARTFORD
Karolyn G. Sanders
Dec. 9, 1943 — March 1, 2021
Karolyn G. Sanders, age 77, of Hartford passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Crossroads of Mayville. Karolyn was born on December 9, 1943, to the late Knowlton and Ruth Fletcher in Muscatine, Iowa.
Karolyn is the beloved wife of 58 years to Arthur "Art" Sanders. She is the loving mom of Sue and Scot (Lori) Sanders; proud grandma of Cole and Zach. She was dear sister of Shirley (Jack) Samuels, Perry Fletcher and Llewaan Bryant; and sister-in-law of Shirley Harms and Peggy (Ike) Rooks.
She was preceded in death by mother- and father-in-law Lee Sanders and Gladys Sanders-Merklin; sister Iris Soukup; brothers-in-law Richard Soukup, Richard Bryant, Gene Harms; and sister-in-law Shirley Fletcher.
Karolyn was employed over the years at both the Hartford Care Center as administrative assistant to the nursing director and as a children’s librarian at the Jack Russell Memorial Library in Hartford.
Karolyn was an avid crafter and enjoyed showing Percherons and standard bred horse racing, playing cards and games, socializing and mostly spending her time with family and friends.
A special thank-you to the staff at Crossroads Care Center of Mayville and their staff for all their care for Karolyn and Generations Hospice, in particular Connie, RN, for her constant compassion during this difficult time.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. Interment will be in Jackson Township Cemetery, Owasa, Iowa, at a later date.
Memorial contributions to the family are appreciated.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family.