Karrie L. Suhr, 51
Karrie L. Suhr, age 51, passed into glory on Saturday May 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Karrie was the loving daughter of the late Kenneth Suhr and Joan Suhr, sister of Jodie, aunt of Kayla, and godmother of Brittany Wurn and Jillian Beck. She is survived by other family and MANY friends.
Karrie was a lifelong resident of Cedarburg. As a young girl she developed a love of swimming, beginning at the local swim club and then the high school. It was a love that she carried until the end. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1988.
After high school, Karrie attended Marian College in Fond du Lac where she studied elementary education and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
Summers were spent working at the Cedarburg Community Pool, beginning at age 15. She started in the concession stand, eventually becoming a lifeguard, swim instructor, and then an assistant manager until finally becoming the pool manager. She was with the pool for 36 years, and many young people were mentored by her leadership over the years.
Karrie had a love of children, which began as a babysitter in her early years and developed into a love of teaching. She worked in elementary schools in Grafton and Port Washington, as a one-on-one aide with special needs children, as a third-grade teacher, and most recently as a math interventionist for the Port Washington-Saukville School District at Lincoln Elementary School.
Each summer, Karrie would take a break from the pool to work alongside several teacher friends at SummerFest as a hospitality specialist, preparing dressing rooms for some of the biggest acts that came through the Marcus Amphitheater.
Karrie was a lifelong member, baptized and confirmed, at Advent Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Visitation for Karrie will be held at Advent Lutheran on Thursday, May 27th from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be private, but recorded live.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church for a future scholarship that will be created in Karrie’s honor, or to WOCA (Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance) in her name.