Katherine A. Anderson
Katherine A. Anderson (nee Teufel) was born to Eternal Life on November 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dwight, and her parents, Jake and Lois. She is survived by her wonderful children Richard and Dawn; grandchildren Nicole, Christa, Jennifer, Victoria and Kianna; great-grandchildren Hailee. Sean, Emily, Kollin, Jacob, Violet; and great-great-granddaughter Alayna. She is further survived by her sister Pat (Jerry) Hastings.
Born in 1941, Katherine had a fabulous childhood with her sister. She graduated from Milwaukee Washington High School in the class of 1960. Katherine met and married Dwight, “the boy next door” and celebrated 50 years of marriage. In 1971 Dwight and Katherine moved to West Bend and built their home. As active members of the Moose Lodge they formed many amazing friendships. They both retired in 2003 and took to the road. They traveled south for four years, two years in Alabama and two years in Texas. Dwight’s health began to fail. He passed away in December of 2010. Katherine missed him terribly.
A visitation is planned for Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.
