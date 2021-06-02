Kathleen Carol Schaefer
December 19, 1939 - May 30, 2021
Kathleen “Kay” C. Schaefer (nee Malone) passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at the age of 81 years. She was born on December 19, 1939, in Milwaukee to Gerald E. and Gertrude G. (nee Fagan) Malone. She graduated from Messmer High School Class of 1957. On January 30, 1959, Kay married Harvey A. Schaefer and began her family. She spent many years as a district sales manager for Avon. Kay loved her life on Big Cedar Lake and winters in Florida with her family and friends. She was a member of the Cedar Lake Yacht Club, the Landings Yacht and Golf Club and was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Peter Catholic Church.
Kay is survived by her children Danny, James (Cristina) and Mary Jo (Steve) Quirk; her grandchildren Melissa, Holly and Stephanie Quirk and Jennifer Schaefer; her sister Mary Pat (Bob) Shaw; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at New St Peter Cemetery.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.