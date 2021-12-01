Kathleen M. Sauer
Nov. 9, 1936 — Nov. 27, 2021
Kathleen M. Sauer (nee Schmitt) age 85 of Hubertus entered eternal life Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Cedar Community in West Bend.
Kathleen was born November 9, 1936, to George and Olive (nee Emmer) Schmitt. She married her Navy man, Roy E. Sauer, on April 18, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard.
Her life was built on a foundation of faith. A lifetime member of St. Hubert/St. Gabriel, she gave powerful witness to putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Her kindness and thoughtfulness touched many lives, including those who cared for her in her last illness.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy, and their son, Michael (Teresa Manion). She is further survived by sisters-in-law Noel Moser and Jean Steier, brother-in-law Joseph Steier, and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 3, at noon at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Fr. Timothy Bickel presiding. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Masks are encouraged. Livestreaming of the Mass will be offered through the St. Gabriel website (www.stgabrielhubertus.org). Interment in St. Hubert’s Cemetery, Hubertus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Gabriel Parish, Cedar Community or Medical College of Wisconsin cancer research would be appreciated.
The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Cedar Community and the Cedar Hospice team for their compassionate care.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.