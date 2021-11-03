Kathleen Marie Corey
May 8, 1941 - Oct. 30, 2021
Kathleen Marie Corey (nee Otterson) was born on May 8, 1941, to John and Angeline (nee Ziemendorf) Otterson. Kathleen was a devout Catholic at Holy Angels Catholic Church, whose unwavering faith allowed her to battle multiple myeloma with grace and dignity for 19 years. She was called home on Saturday, October 30, 2021, to be with her savior. In any way she could, Kathleen lived her life to give.
Kathleen is survived by her 4 children, Michael Corey, Debbie (Rick) Immel, David (Graciela) Corey, Kelley (Joseph) Heil; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (Bob) Erste, Joan (Jerry) Feltes; two brothers-in-law, Don (Ruth) Theys, Bobby (Cheryl) Corey; and her lifelong-best friend, Betty Popp. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Glenn Corey; her parents; sisters, Patricia Theys and Nancy Rinto; and an infant brother, John Michael.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at church on Friday, November 12, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. Entombment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (P.O. Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612) Ñ a society she received from, was grateful for, and wants to give back.
A special thank-you to the staff of Horizon Home Hospice and Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.