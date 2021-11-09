FOND DU LAC
Kathleen (Moehn) Hayes
The world has lost a beautiful soul. Kathleen (Moehn) Hayes of Fond du Lac, formerly of West Bend, died peacefully with her family at her side on November 5, 2021, after a brief but heroic fight with Covid despite being vaccinated. She was 71 years old. Kathy was born in Stockbridge to Matthew and the late Sylvia (Delahunt) Moehn very premature with her twin sister. Against the odds and with the love and devotion of her parents, Kathy and her twin survived and led flourishing and beautiful lives.
Kathy was a 1972 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, where she met the love of her life, Gene Hayes. The couple celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in August. Together, the two raised five children. Kathy was a teacher, and taught grade school at Holy Angels (1973-74), as well as St. Mary’s school in West Bend (1986-2005). She loved teaching students and watching their growth and curiosity. Above all, though, Kathy loved to be Mom and wife. Kathy was larger than life to her children and family, a beacon of unconditional love and warmth; a teacher to them of how to love and to give of oneself. No amount of time will fill the void that her loss has left in our hearts. Her grace and patience are unmatched.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Gene, daughters, Kelly Diederich, Megan Forrestal (Brady), Erin Hayes (Bill Kenneally), Molly Ceelen (Andy), and son, Matt Hayes (Katelyn); her father, Matthew Moehn; grandchildren Dawson and Nora Diederich, Jana Forrestal, Will, Edith and George Kenneally, and Noah and Meira Ceelen; her beloved pup, Ruby; brother Larry Moehn (Pat), Eileen Caldwell, Barbara Schwartz (James), Kaye Shukosky (Joe), Monica Lisowe (friend Ed), Mary Daun (Roman), brothers-in-law, Jim, Joe (Sherrie), Jack (Carol); many close nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia, and in-laws, John and Mary Hayes.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth St. Way, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Kathy’s family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the beginning of Mass.
Favorite memories shared with the family are appreciated.
Any memorials should be sent in her name to the St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, SD (devoted to helping underserved indigenous children) or to the Rectory Project at Holy Family in Fond du Lac.
Kathy’s family extends a special thank-you to Amanda and Brandon, and the ICU staff at St. Agnes Hospital.
To help avoid this tragedy for another family, please get vaccinated.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.