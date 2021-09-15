Kathleen Suzanne Fies
Sept. 24, 1962 - Sept. 8, 2021
Kathy Fies a life-long resident of Washington County passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 24, 1962, in West Bend to Sylvester and Shirley (nee Gahlman) Stern, graduated from West Bend West High School and later went back to school and received an Associate Degree in Business from Moraine Park Technical Institute.
In 2007/2008 Kathy organized a group, Memorial GO-Kart Inc. which raised thousands of dollars over the years in scholarship funds. Kathy spearheaded this group from the beginning until this summer when she worked to pass the reins. It was important to keep this group running. Earlier this year Kathy received the 2021 Hometown Hero Award from Modern Woodman for her years for dedication and service to the community. She was an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed.
Kathy is survived by her husband Dale, daughter Ally Fies, her parents Sylvester (Ellie) Stern and Shirley Gahlman, siblings Sharon (Dennis) Straub, Sue (Tom) Funk, Sandy (Randy) Justman and Jim (Edna) Stern and step-brother Gary (Bonnie) Hahn. She was preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents, in-laws Conrad and Patricia Fies and three beloved dogs Buddy, Rex and Shadow.
Kathy “Pinky” met Dale at a wedding and fell in love. A love of a lifetime. They married on May 1, 1982, and made a home for themselves in the Slinger area where they raised their daughter Allie. Kathy was an active community member and parent. If there was something to be done Kathy was usually the one doing it. She had endless ideas and boundless amounts of energy. Kathy enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader in her free time and also loved to garden (she loved flowers). Kathy’s gift in life was her ability to connect with people. She loved being out and socializing with people. She had the ability to listen and get to the heart of the matter.
“Those who say only sunshine brings happiness, have never danced in the rain.” - Anonymous
Funeral Services for Kathy will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 17th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. Final place of rest will be at Union Cemetery in Slinger following the service.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family and can be reached 262-338-2050 or phillipfuneralhome@msn.com.