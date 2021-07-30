MAYVILLE
Kathryn B. ‘Katie B’ Parish
May 13, 1952 — July 27, 2021
Kathryn B. Parish, “Katie B”, age 69, of Mayville, passed away on July 27, 2021, at the UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
Katie was born on May 13, 1952 in Milwaukee to the late Alois and Elaine Stippich (nee DeLeeuw). On April 30, 1988, she was united in marriage to Michael Parish at St. Bridget Catholic Church in the town of Wayne. Katie enjoyed gardening, fishing, raising cattle, dogs and cats, along with spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Those Katie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael; two sons, Kevin (Tricia) Parish and Sean (Jane) Parish; six grandchildren, Jacee, Owen, Jadin, Anna, Drew, and Claire; a brother, James (Bernice) Stippich; three brothers-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Parish, John (Jennifer) Parish, and Brian (Julie) Parish; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by: a sister-in-law, Kathleen Stippich; parents-in-law, David and Margaret Parish; her aunt and uncle, Bernie and Betty Stippich.
VISITATION: Katie’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum – Patten Funeral Home, 15 S. Walnut Street, in Mayville, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue the following day at St. Kilian Catholic Church, N189 County Road W, Campbellsport (Town of Ashford) from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Katie will be held at St. Kilian Catholic Church in the town of Ashford on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Father Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family invites everyone to join them for a luncheon following the burial at the parish hall.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: On Sunday, August 22, 2021, there will be a Celebration of Life held at Jugs Hitching Post in Kohlsville beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Heart Association and American Cancer Society are appreciated.
