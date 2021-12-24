BROOKFIELD
Kay F. Wiebrecht
Kay F. Wiebrecht, formerly of Elm Grove, passed away on December 21, 2021, at the Congregational Home in Brookfield.
Kay is survived by her two children, Cathi Wiebrecht-Searer (Rick Searer) and Jamie Wiebrecht (Deborah). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Lindsay Searer (Billy Driscoll), Matthew Searer (Paige), Michelle Searer, Max Wiebrecht, Sommer Wiebrecht, and a great-grandchild, Quinn Searer. Kay is also survived by her sister, Miki Warner, who resides in California.
There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate the lives of Kay and her husband, Jim Wiebrecht, who died in October 2017. The timing of the gathering will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the Elmbrook Humane Society (20950 Enterprise Avenue, Brookfield, WI 53045) or the Washington County Humane Society (3650 State Road 60, Slinger, WI 53086).
