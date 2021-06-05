Spring Grove, IL
Kay Lynn Cooke
May 24, 1946 - June 3, 2021
Kay L. Cooke, age 75, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away June 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in West Bend on May 24, 1946, to Edward and Myra (Baumgardt) Dorn. On May 8, 1963, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum, she was united in marriage to Richard Cooke.
Kay was raised on the family farm in Kewaskum and after marriage she moved to New Holstein. After several years they moved to West Bend and owned a Convenient Food Mart. Years later they moved to Illinois where Kay started a new career in sales. She worked for Dr. Scholl, Beiersdorf, Ciba Geigy and Keller Williams. Kay won several national salesperson of the year awards.
In the late ‘80s, Kay and Dick founded Cooke Marketing Group, a bakery/deli food broker and moved to Spring Grove, IL, in 2007. They sold the business in 2018 and retired.
Kay loved to spend time in northern Wisconsin and southwest Florida. She was an avid reader of books, sometimes reading an entire book in one or two evenings. Kay also loved music. In her early life she played the French horn and later in life she was a member of the church bell choir and sang in the church choir. Kay also loved gardening, especially flowers. She also enjoyed cooking, especially when the whole family would gather. Kay was a proud member of Hope Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes. She was active in the Altar Guild, Evangelism, Stewardship, Church Council, Church Choir, and Women of Hope.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Dick; children, Richard “Rick” Cooke, Michael (Debra) Cooke, and Pamela (Bryan) Anderson; grandchildren, Brad Cooke, Adam Hodgson, Cameron Cooke, Samantha Anderson and Colton Anderson; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Westin and Skylar; brothers Edward (Wendy) Dorn, and Donald (Lynn) Dorn; and sister-in-law Susan (Russel) Gavin. Kay was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Richard Cooke; her parents, Edward and Myra Dorn; and brother, David Dorn.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 876 Lance Dr., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kay's honor to Hope Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at Haaselockwoodfhs.com.
The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the family.