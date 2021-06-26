SLINGER
Kaye L. (Korth) Hansen
Jan. 15, 1943 — June 23, 2021
On Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 Kaye L. (Korth) Hansen, of Slinger passed away peacefully at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend at the age of 78. During her time there, she was surrounded by family and close friends. Kaye, the daughter of Orlin and Lucille (Lehman) Korth, was born January 15, 1943 in Missouri. Kaye married the love of her life, Robert Hansen on July 22nd, 1961 and welcomed their son Richard Orlin Hansen on February 13th, 1962.
She was a wonderful stay at home mother and later she worked many years at Bitter Creek Sports in Slinger with her son Richard Hansen and close family friend Jeremy Wenninger. She made thousands of customers happy with her custom hand fletched arrows and her kind friendly service and humor. It was rare for her to go anywhere without former customers coming up to her to say hello and wanting to catch up on what she had been doing after retirement.
Kaye loved to spend time making her elaborate handmade quilts for family and friends, as well as donating them to various churches, shelters and programs for infants in need. Over the years Kaye and Bob loved traveling and spending time in the outdoors snowmobiling, fishing and hunting as well as wildlife watching.
For many recent years she volunteered at the Slinger Food Pantry.
Kaye is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert (Bob) Hansen, her son Richard (Rich) Hansen of Ashland, her brother Robert (Nancy) Korth in Gresham and her brother James Korth in Marion and many close friends.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she touched but never met. Upon Kaye’s wishes, in lieu of a ceremony please help her kindness, loyalty and compassion live on by making a food or monetary donation to, or volunteering at the Slinger Community Food Pantry PO Box 513 Slinger, WI 53086 Phone: (262) 644-0507.
We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Aurora Medical Center in Hartford, St. Lawrence First Responders, Hartford Paramedics and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department Officers that went above and beyond to take such good care of her.