Kayla M. Finco, 29
It is with great sorrow we announce the unexpected passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Kayla, 29, on May 18, 2021. She leaves behind her father, Randall (Jean) Finco; mother, Allison Buetow; sister Amy Finco (R. Kufahl); and grandfathers, John Finco and Richard (Wendy) Buetow, along with other relatives and friends. Kayla was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Finco; her grandmothers, Nancy Finco and Judith Glish; and uncles Alan and Richard Buetow Jr.
Kayla was the best auntie ever to her three nephews, Hudson, Hayden and Robert Jr., who will miss her immensely. She was proud to be a nurse at the Grafton Aurora Clinic where she worked with many wonderful nurses and friends. Kayla loved all animals, especially beagles, leaving behind her beagle Piper.
Private family services have been held. Memorials could be made in Kayla’s name to any organization helping animals if you so wish.
Kayla’s final resting place will be next to her sister, Lisa Finco, in the Immanuel Cemetery in Jackson.