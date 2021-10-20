WEST BEND
Kayli A. Wagner
Feb. 20, 1996 - Oct. 16, 2021
Kayli A. Wagner, 25, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
She was born on February 20, 1996, to Philip and Janet (nee Taylor) Wagner in West Bend. Kayli graduated from West Bend West High School. She worked at Carpe Diem Hair Studio since she was 19. Kayli was a member of Our Place Day Center in Jackson and Fun with Friends Group. She was also a Girl Scout and earned her way to the Silver Award and Religious Award. As a child, she loved horseback riding and playing softball, and later loved going to Music on Main with her friends. Kayli will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Kayli leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving parents, Philip and Janet Wagner; a sister, Jaime (Josh) Branham; maternal grandmother, Ann Taylor; two nieces, Elizabeth and Abigail Branham; aunts and uncles, Lee Taylor, Karen (Dave) Sparks, James “Jim” (Ann) Taylor Sr., Barbie (Dale) Fessenbecker, Paul (Janie) Wagner, Mary Ann (Jim) Kletzine, and Luci (Jerry) Wagner; cousins, Kaitlin Sparks, James “Jim” Taylor Jr., Hannah Taylor, Steve (Lori) Wagner, Katie (Nate) Wolfe, Jeff Wagner, and Leah (Brandon) Huss; best friend, Haylee Wolff; and others.
Kayli was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Wagner Jr., maternal grandfather, Wesley Taylor; paternal grandparents, Paul and Marcella Wagner; and an aunt, Barb Taylor.
A funeral service in remembrance of Kayli will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 140 N. 7th Ave., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
Memorials in Kayli’s name to Our Place or Fun with Friends are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank all that were a part of Kayli’s life for their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Kayli’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.