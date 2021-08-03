Keith Gross
Former Detective Lieutenant Keith Everett Gross of Random Lake, finished his chapter of this life on July 27th, 2021, in Cedarburg. He passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. Much like his life, he battled and fought until the end, before going quietly into the night. He will be joining his mother Claire (Strauss), father Everett, brother Armond and wives Georgia (Lavriotis) and Deborah (Butler) in the great beyond.
Keith Gross had a distinguished law enforcement career starting with his time in the United States Army as a military police officer before transitioning to civilian law enforcement in the state of Wisconsin starting in Milwaukee. His police officer journey completed as a Detective Lieutenant with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department before his retirement. Keith also worked as a patrolman for the City of Milwaukee and Chief of Police in Monona. In retirement he kept busy picking up various hobbies including horse riding, bird watching, cooking, hunting, classic cars and reading many books.
His charms and wits were known by many. He loved his horses, calf roping, family pets, his career, and his family. Keith’s legacy and teachings will live on through his sons, Anthony (Anita), Eric, Kyle (Jessica), Theodore (Kristen), Timothy Hazen Jr and Robert Hazen (Jill). He is further survived by his grandchildren Aleah Gross, Brody Gross, Riley Gross, Alex Hazen, Emily Hazen, Ethan Hazen, Nolan Hazen, Holly Flechner and Amber Flechner.
Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 am with a visitation from 10:00 am until time of service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family and can be reached at 262-241-8085.