SHEBOYGAN FALLS
Keith Menke
Aug. 19, 1962 - Jan. 21, 2021
Keith Menke, 58, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away unexpectedly due to an unfortunate accident on January 21, 2021, in Sheboygan.
Keith Menke was born on August 19, 1962 in West Bend, to Gordon Menke and Louise Menke and graduated from West Bend West High School and continued his studies until receiving his journeyman status.
On October 19, 1985, Keith married his best friend, Bonnie Heckl in Jackson. Keith worked for the Sheboygan Falls Public Works Department for many years before starting his work as a lead line technician with Alliant Energy.
He enjoyed hunting pheasant with his beloved dogs, turkey hunting, bass fishing, snowmobiling, weightlifting, and attending his sonÕs many sporting events including football and wrestling. He was a quiet, humble, and loyal man. He cared deeply about those around him and will be forever loved, and dearly missed.
Keith is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Bonnie Menke of Sheboygan Falls; son, Charles Menke of Sheboygan Falls; five siblings, Jane Menke of Cedarburg, Pearl (Clifford) Muzik of West Bend, Virginia (David) Laatch of West Bend, Debbie (Ed) Feyereisen of Cedar Grove, Arnold Menke of Cedarburg; parents-in-law, Kurt and Barbara Heckl of Fox Lake; and brother-in-law, Todd (Kristine) Heckl of Hustisford. Keith is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved pets.
A visitation will take place at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Physical distancing and face masks are required. Due to COVID, a private family funeral service will take place at Saturday at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to join via livestream by visiting www.wenig.live/KeithMenke.
