HARTFORD
Kelina L. Schulz
Aug. 12, 1990 — Aug. 25, 2021
Kelina “Keli” L. Schulz, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at her home in Hartford. She was the firstborn child, born on August 12, 1990 to Robb and Katherine (nee Rehberg) Schulz. After 26-and-a-half hours of labor — it should have warned us — THIS ONE was the one we needed to watch out for. Kelina was mischievous, yet shy and quiet. I swear she would sit and scheme up things. Like the days she would con her brother into going for a ride down the steps in a laundry basket! Did they really think that would end up a good idea for either of them
Kelina attended Jackson Elementary School and was a 2008 graduate of Slinger High School. Perhaps one of her greatest high school accomplishments was representing the Slinger High School Band under the direction of Dave Hanke in the Waikai Christmas Parade and performing for the anniversary of Pearl Harbor at the USS Arizona.
After graduation, Kelina took on the path of retail. She worked at Michaels Crafts, Subway, Sendik’s and, of late, Home Depot in Grafton for over 6-and-a-half years. She met many wonderful people along the way that became lifelong friends. As her side-hustle, it was only fitting that she would find a cosmetic company called Younique! This fit her in every way!
Kelina is survived by and lovingly missed by her mom Kathy; brother Billy (Megan); cherished niece, Riley Ann and adored nephew, Damien James. She is further survived by her Uncle Todd (Julia) Schulz and she loved her “second dad,” Bobby (Carlene) Scherr. She will be missed by many, many friends including her best friend and partner in crime, Katie Geckler.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Robb; maternal grandparents, Bill and Evvie Rehberg; Aunt Penny Rehberg and paternal grandparents, Bob and Fay Schulz.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 West Paradise Drive, West Bend. The Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family: (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.