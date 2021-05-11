Kenneth Anderson
April 11, 1950 - May 7, 2021
Mr. Kenneth Anderson returned to his heavenly home on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the age of 71.
Kenneth was born to parents Ellsworth and Lois Anderson on April 11, 1950, in West Bend. He grew up as the eldest of two and attended West Bend High School. In 1970, he married Jean Wilger and remained married for over 50 years. He worked for the city of West Bend almost 25 years.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jean; his son, David Anderson (Janelle Alexander); his two daughters, Karen (Scott) Wolff and Christine (Robert) Rau; five grandchildren: Kendra (Alex) Aron, Brenna Wolff, Tristan Rau, Carson Rau, and Ty Wolff; and one brother, Gerald Anderson. He had numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death his parents, Ellsworth and Lois Anderson.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Beautiful Savior Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday May 22, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. PST (6:00 p.m. CST). The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the mybeautifulsavior.com website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beautiful Savior Church, 10265 Bermuda Road Las Vegas, Nevada 89183.