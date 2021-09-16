West Bend
Kenneth G. Dornacker
Sept. 24, 1942 - Sept. 15, 2021
Kenneth G. Dornacker of West Bend died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 78 years. He was born on Sept. 24, 1942, in the Town of Barton to the late Mathias and Catherine (nee Breit) Dornacker.
On October 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Helen J. Dickmann at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Kenny farmed in the Town of Barton until 1981 and also worked at the West Bend Elevator, retiring in 2007 after 47 years.
He was a member of the Loyal Order Of Moose West Bend Lodge 1398, the Unity Council #12743 Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Holy Hill Assembly #1677 and was a member of the parish councils at St. Matthias Church in Nabob and St. Lawrence Church in St. Lawrence.
Survivors include his wife, Helen; two sons, Ken Jr. and Kurt; three sisters, Diane (Tom) Schweiger, Nancy (John) Boden and Donna (Bob) Weiting; one sister-in-law, Marcia Dornacker; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Jo; and two brothers, Matthias Jr. and Ronald; and one sister-in-law, Carol Dornacker.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Matthias Chapel in Nabob with burial following in St. Matthias Cemetery. Visitation will be at the chapel on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.