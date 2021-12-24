PORT WASHINGTON
Kenneth Gordon Raymond
Jan. 20, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2021
Kenneth Gordon Raymond, age 91, of Port Washington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home in Harbor Campus.
Ken was born on January 20, 1930, in Campbellsport to the late Gordon and Edna (nee Scheurman) Raymond. He attended Mission House College which later became Lakeland College in Sheboygan from 1947-1949. After college, Ken attended Evangelical Deaconess Hospital School of X-Ray Technology in Milwaukee and worked at Evangelical Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee until he was drafted into the United States Army from 1952-1954.
Upon his return from the service, Ken became the Chief Technologist at Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, TX from 1955-1956. He then served as the Chief Technologist at Medical Professional X-Ray Howard R. Hancock M.D. Radiologist in Lubbock from 1956-1974.
During his career, Ken was a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT). He was a past president and life member of the South Plains Society of Radiologic Technologists in Lubbock and a past president, board member and committeeman of the Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists. Ken was also a longtime member and past president of Toastmasters.
While in Lubbock, Ken was united in marriage to Irma Hanna (nee Barnett) on August 20, 1959. Together they were married 66 years before Irma preceded him in death on March 22, 2015. When Ken’s father became ill, Ken and Irma moved to Highland Park, IL, and Ken worked at Highland Park Hospital so he could be closer to his family. Upon his retirement, Ken moved back to Wisconsin with Irma and together they split their time between Brownsville and Weslaco, TX. Eventually they moved to Fredericksburg, TX, so Irma could be near her family until her passing, when Ken moved to Port Washington to be near his mother.
In his free time, Ken enjoyed traveling and in 2018 was even able to participate in an Honor Flight. He also enjoyed photography, fishing, golfing, and watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
Ken is survived by his sister, Carol (Leo) Neis of Cedarburg; a nephew, Brent (Tori) Neis of Saukville; great-nephews, Connor and Hayden Neis of Saukville; a stepson, John (Sherry) Hanna of Fredericksburg; a step-grandson, Thad (Sharron) Hanna of Fredericksburg; two step-granddaughters, Charlyn (Doug) McKinney of Springfield, MO and Stace (Kindred) Hilt of Richmond, TX; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Irma, Ken was preceded in death by a stepson, Omer Jerome “Jerry” Hanna.
A graveside service in remembrance of Ken is being planned for this coming spring at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.
The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Campus in Port Washington for the wonderful care that was given to Ken and his family.
The Twohig Funeral Home of Campbellsport has been entrusted with Ken’s arrangements. Online guest book and condolences may be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.