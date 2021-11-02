NEW PROSPECT
Kenneth Jandre
Aug. 5, 1927 - Oct. 30, 2021
Kenneth Jandre, 94, of New Prospect died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born on August 5, 1927 in the Town of Auburn to Walter and Ella Schultz Jandre. He attended New Prospect School. On May 15, 1954, he married Dolores Geidel. They are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Fane. Together they farmed, raising dairy cattle, hogs and chickens. Kenny enjoyed trapping, snowmobiling, bowling, watching the Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Packers, but most of all watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a member of the Dundee Snowmobile Club. Over the years, he served his church as treasurer, trustee, elder and usher. Kenny also served the Town of Auburn as a supervisor.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores; two sons, Tom (Barb) and Tim (Jenny); two daughters, Barbara (Jim) Hemmingsen and Bonnie (Jim) Berg; grandsons Jim (Eileen) Jandre, Jon (Jamie) Jandre, Mike (Shoko) Hemmingsen, Eric (Kate) Hemmingsen, Jacob and Luke Berg and Hunter Jandre; granddaughters Kristen (Erik) Hemmingsen and Samantha (fiancŽ Emmett Williams) Jandre; great-grandchildren Kaylie, Abi, Logan, Elliot, Carson and Chloe; step-great-grandchildren Brianna (Derek) and Mykayla (Tanner) and their son Mason; brother-in-law Ronald (Thelma) Geidel; sister-in-law Judy Geidel; cousins Robert (Edna) Schultz and Marilyn Uelmen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Katie Berg, brother Roy, sister and brother-in-law Janice and Bill Barrett, brother-in-law Bill Geidel, sister and brother-in-law Janet and Don Mielke, and nephews Ron Geidel and Alan Thull.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Fane (N665 County Road S, Kewaskum) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 6, at 1:00 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Mark Eckert officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.