Kenneth ‘Kenny’ R. Pieper
March 10, 1947 — January 28, 2021
Kenneth “Kenny” R. Pieper, age 73, found peace on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born in Hartford on March 10, 1947, to parents Edward H. Pieper Sr. and Genevieve R. (Connell). Later in life he liked helping and working on the farms in the area. He retired from WB Place.
Kenny was an avid sports fan, including the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers. He also enjoyed playing in the church dartball leagues.
Ken is survived by his siblings: Judy Scholtes, Brantwood;, Bonnie (Elmer) Lytle, West Salem, IL; Edward (special friend Carol), Hartford; Connie (Glenn) Weinfurter, Hartford; Fred (Colleen), Rubicon; nieces and nephews, Christopher (Joy) Scholtes, Rachel Knasinski, Adam (Ayumi) Pieper, EJ Pieper, Joshua (Ashley) Pieper, Nathan (Amanda) Pieper, Jason Weinfurter, Stephanie (Joe Richardson) Weinfurter; also survived by great-nieces and nephews and lots of relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerome; stepfather, Eugene Peplinski; brother-inlaw James Scholtes; and nephew Mark Scholtes.
Funeral services for Ken will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center Street, Hartford, on Tuesday, February 2, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation at the church for family and friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Please don’t dress up — wear your favorite sports gear. Mask wearing will be appreciated. Committal to follow services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church or HEAR Wisconsin, 10243 W. National Ave, West Allis, WI 53227, www.hearwi.org.
