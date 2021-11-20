Kenneth L. Leitner
HARTFORD
Jan. 26, 1943 — Nov. 17, 2021
Kenneth L. Leitner, age 78, of Hartford passed away in the comfort of his home and the love of his family on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Ken was born January 26, 1943, in Kapuskasing, Ontario to Pearl (nee Hilgendorf) and Russell Leitner, the first born of their ten children.
A graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School, he was united in marriage to Sharon C. Worgull, his high school sweetheart in 1964. Ken was a police officer for the Milwaukee Police Department for 26 years, 1969-1995. Ken and Sharon moved to Hartford in 1974. After retirement he enjoyed helping Sharon in her business, Shar’s Interiors, and his sons with their businesses, Leitner Homes and Leitner Tile, snowplowing in winter and landscaping new developments year-round. Ken was not one found bored, he was very resourceful and took on a never-ending hobby of recycling. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ken was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphoma Leukemia 16 years ago. He was the epitome of strength with the gentlest soul. Ken had a joyous smirk all of the time. He was loved by many and was incredibly proud of his family.
Ken is the beloved husband of Sharon Leitner; proud father of Kevin (Kelly Ann) and Kelly (Julie) Leitner; treasured grandpa of Jason (Lindsay), Alex, Ella, and Sawyer Leitner and treasured great-grandpa of Layla, Graham, and Elliot; special adopted grandpa of Matt Schier; dear uncle of Kent (Kim) and Robin Ehrensberger, and dear great-uncle of Kolten Ehrenberger; very special brother-in-law of Robert Ehrensberger. Ken is further survived by five sisters and three brothers, among other loved relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law and one brother.
To honor Ken’s wishes, no services will be held but the family wishes to extend an invitation to join for a celebration of life at the Chandelier Ballroom, Fireside Room, 150 Jefferson Ave., Hartford on Tuesday, November 22, 2021, from 4 pm until 8 pm.
A special thank you to Preceptor Home Health Hospice, Aurora Hartford and Slinger Staff, Dr. Eric Weber, Sandy, Froedtert, Dr. Attala, Kim and Staff.
The Shimon Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online at: www.shimonfuneralhome. com.