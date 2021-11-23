Kenneth R. Schaubs, 78
Kenneth R. Schaubs, 78 of Cedarburg passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat, and his two children Karie (Steven) Butts, Heidi (Paul) Feucht; his sister, Audrey Wilkens; brother, Randy (Myra) Schaubs and brother-in-law, Bob (Pat) Pearson Jr. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Emily, Sydney, Benny, Ryan and Andrew; grand-dogs Charlie, Lacy and Riley, and other family and friends.
Ken always enjoyed being out in the sun and walking at the Cedarburg Outdoor Pool in summer with his family. He was always proud of his yard and worked hard to maintain it. He also had a keen interest in auto repairs and prior to his illness, enjoyed working on his own cars. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
A private service was held with the immediate family.