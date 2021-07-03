Kevin Kerry Stern
Sept. 17, 1975 - June 27, 2021
It is always difficult to say goodbye to a loved one. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kevin Kerry Stern, leaving his family and friends to mourn.
Kevin was born and raised in Kewaskum, but spent most of his adult life living in the West Bend area where he raised his four children. He worked proudly as a Mason and was passionate about creating beautiful work from stone and concrete. Kevin had the biggest heart and loved to help others, so he learned many other areas of trade as well. If help was needed and he had the ability, he was sure to be there. He loved life loudly and considered just about everyone he met a friend.
In his spare time, Kevin loved hunting, fishing and listening to the sounds of nature. He shared his love for music and older movies with his children. On most occasions, he could be heard singing old Hank Williams songs and was famous on the “keyboard” on the car dashboard.
But even more than all of that, Kevin deeply loved his family to which he devoted his life to. His daughter and three sons were his pride and joy. They were his everything. He enjoyed spending time with them and sharing his passions of life with them; whether it be hunting, fishing, four wheeling in the mud, cooking meals, or playing cards. He was his happiest when he was spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered for his big heart and his sense of humor.
Kevin is survived by his beloved children: Jasmine (Austin) Schroeder, Ian Stern, Beau Stern, and Eli Stern; his father: Gerald Stern; siblings: Scott (Cathy) Stern, Todd (Debbie) Stern, Dottie Andaloro (David Krapfl), Ketih Stern, Sherri Olson (Mitch Cooper), Suzette Stern, Jerold (Jasmin) Stern; nieces and nephews: Dymon Stern, Cory Stern, Brady Stern, Nicole Stern, April Stern, Isaiah Andaloro, Derrick Engelman, Dillon Engelman, Brittany Whitehall, Alexandria Whitehall, DaMareyon Taylor, Kanysha Taylor, and Jebadiah Stern; and further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Stern, maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
“BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO MOURN, FOR THEY WILL BE COMFORTED” - MATTHEW 5:4