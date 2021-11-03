MARSHALL
Kim R. Eggers
Feb. 17, 1961 - Oct. 17, 2021
Kim R. Eggers, 60, of Marshall died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Kim was born on February 17, 1961, in Cuba City, the son of Dwight Sr. and Leona (Killian) Eggers. He attended primary schools in Cuba City and earned a degree in Safety Engineering from UW-Platteville and was catcher for the Pioneer baseball team.
He married MaryJo R. Kahlscheuer on June 5, 1993, at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend. They were blessed with four children: Justin, Bailee, Nicole and Joshua. He loved watching his children play sports, no matter the sport, and was always a lively coach from the stands or sidelines.
He enjoyed all sports, especially the Dodgers, Raiders, Brewers and Badgers. One of his favorite pastimes was officiating from the couch and truly believed the players and refs could hear him through the TV. Other pastimes included hunting and fishing; however, the prey was never nervous when Kim was in the boat or in the woods.
Kim was employed at Kraft Heinz in Beaver Dam as the Operational Risk Manager. He also worked part-time for Badger Coaches and loved taking the Badgers football team to their games and would speak proudly of being able to drive the Rose Bowl trophy onto the field in 1994.
Kim is survived by his wife, MaryJo; children, Justin, Bailee, Nicole and Joshua; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Dick Gile (Hazel Green); mother-in-law, Donna Kahlscheuer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna Eggers (Cuba City), Patty and Curt Clark (Beaver Dam), Diane and Bob Banaszak (West Bend), Bob and Sarah Kahlscheuer (Menomonee Falls) and Joyce and Keith Schneider (Cambridge); and many nieces, nephew and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Randy Eggers and Dwight Jr. (Peanut) Eggers; father-in-law, Joseph Kahlscheuer; brother-in-law Joseph Peters; and a nephew, Joshua Eggers.
A Mass of Christian burial was to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 120 S. Beebe St. Marshall, WI 53559 with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation was to be from 3:00 -6:00 p.m. on Sunday October 24, 2021, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, and also from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass at the church.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service of Sun Prairie is serving the family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. For more information, call 608-837-9054.