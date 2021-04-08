Kurt Frederick Thompson, 61
Kurt Frederick Thompson, 61, of Cedarburg made his peaceful passage to eternal Paradise on March 26, 2021. One of six children born to Gordon Thompson and Jean Wood Seltmann, Kurt was raised in the Thiensville-Mequon area. He attended Homestead High School, where he met his beloved bride, Corrine Thompson (nee Behling), during their sophomore year. The two were inseparable for more than 40 years, delighting in their shared love of cooking, gardening, sports, traveling, and raising their two daughters.
Kurt’s unmatched work ethic and service-focused attitude led him to an early career in roofing and construction which he sincerely enjoyed his whole life. He began as a teen under the employ of his late mentor, Leonard Noffke (founder, Noffke Roofing LLC), and carved his way as an owner-operator, most recently of CMI Services LLC, a reliable, full-service residential and commercial contracting business.
Kurt was an unsinkable optimist and tireless warrior, surmounting several setbacks since his initial cancer diagnosis in 2016. Kurt extends his thanks to longtime primary provider, Daniel Duffy, his extraordinary care team at Aurora Hospital and Cancer Center, Michelle and Jill of Aurora At-Home Hospice; and caring companion, Leann Fabien. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, William Behling; brother-in-law, Bruce Behling; and lifelong best friend, Ronald Lauters.
In his heavenly home, Kurt reunites with his late wife, Corrine (lovingly called “Co”), who died of cancer in April 2020. Kurt and Co resided in Cedarburg where they were active community volunteers, donors, and proud, involved parents. They are survived and infinitely adored by two daughters, Claire and Mollie; sons-in-law, Ben Steinbach and Alex Vollmer; and their cherished grandson, Calvin Steinbach. They are further missed by their loving family, Dorothy Behling; Gary (Fran) Behling; Keith (Marilyn) Thompson; Ken (Debra) Thompson; Beth Bursten; Valerie Thompson; Kyle (Nora) Thompson; Sandy (Roger) Hamand; Susan Ostram; along with their cousins, several nieces and nephews, and abundant friends.
A memorial event honoring the lives of Kurt and Corrine Thompson will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Alliance Bible Church in Mequon. Visitation begins at 1:30 p.m. and the service will start at 3 p.m. Please wear a mask to ensure a safe gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable tribute to a local animal rescue (they loved their critters!), special needs organization or cancer research initiative.