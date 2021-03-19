WEST BEND
Larry Ernest Schneider
Jan. 5, 1944 - March 14, 2021
Larry Ernest Schneider of West Bend found peace on March 14, 2021 at the age of 77. Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Patricia Schneider, mother Virginia Box, of Lincoln, Nebraska, sons Brad (Camie) Schneider of West Allis, Randy Schneider (Leslie) of Jackson, brothers Gary Schneider, Steve Schneider of Lincoln, Nebraska, four grandchildren Dakota, Stefanie, Samantha, Jordan. He is further survived by many relatives and friends.
Preceding Larry in death is his father Perry Schneider and stepfather Milton Box.
Larry was born on January 5th, 1944 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Perry and Virginia Schneider. He went to Southeast High school in Lincoln, Nebraska. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Navy from 1964-1969. He married Patricia (Gissing) in 1969 and was a devoted husband, and father, and later a grandfather. He enjoyed spending time working outside, loved spending time with his grandchildren as they grew. Larry had a courageous battle with stage 4 lung cancer for 10 months. Larry was surrounded by his loving wife, children, grandchildren and peacefully passed at 12:40 p.m. on March 14, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.