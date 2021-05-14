HARTFORD
Larry J. Schultze
May 16, 1949 — May 11, 2021
Larry J. Schultze, age 71, a resident of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Slinger. Larry was born May 16, 1949, in Stanley, to James and Margaret Schultze (nee Drace).
Larry worked at Kruepke Trucking in Jackson for many years before retiring. In his free time he enjoyed car racing, snowmobiling, and bowling. He was an avid supporter of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed caring for his home and landscaping. Most important to Larry was spending time with his grandchildren and family. Those memories include camping in the Wisconsin Dells. He could also keep you on your toes with being a prankster at times. Larry wed the love of his life, Ann (nee Westendorf), on July 22, 1972 in Stanley.
Larry leaves behind his beloved wife, Ann; children, Charly (Lindee) Schultze and Liz Schultze; dear grandchildren, Sam and Maddy Schultze as well as Leah and Brandon Schultze; siblings, Barb Hodowanic and Linda (Tom) Stelzer; sisters-in Law, Beth (Wally) Kuenne, Jane LeFevre, and Sue (Ted) Brown.
Larry and Ann were married almost 50 years. From that day on, his life was totally devoted to his wife, children and grandkids. As his daughter put it, “It was always about family - everything for us.” Whether camping with his children, rocking and soothing grandbabies or tirelessly caring for Ann when she was gravely ill, Larry was always there. He loved each of them unconditionally and was their rock. He will always be dearly loved and very sadly missed.
Larry’s family will receive friends Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Family Church, 3170 County Road K, in Hartford, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Committal prayers will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford immediately following. Please share a thought of memory with Larry’s family at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.