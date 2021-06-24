Laurie Jo Goetz, 62
Laurie Jo Goetz, age 62, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 16, 2021. She was born December 17, 1958 in Milwaukee, to Roger and Joan Goetz. She was preceded in death by her father and her beautiful baby girl Jennifer Casey.
Laurie lived life cherishing all the beauty and wonder of God’s creation. She saw the goodness and potential in everyone she knew. She was a longtime advocate for her children and for all people with disabilities. She gave freely of her time and talents to help others.
Laurie is survived by her two beloved sons, Michael Roger Casey and David Frank Casey; their father Michael Casey; her mother and stepfather, Joan Goetz and James Cizauskas; her two sisters and their husbands, Debra and Mark Nelson and Sarah and Mark Westmoreland; her two brothers and their wives, Scott and Cathy Goetz and Brad and Patty Goetz; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to join us as we celebrate Laurie at Wisconsin Memorial Park TODAY, Thursday, June 24, 2021 for visitation at 1:30 and a service starting at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception.