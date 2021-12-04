WEST BEND
Lavern R. “Sonny” Carstens
April 1, 1930 — Nov. 30, 2021
Lavern R. “Sonny” Carstens, age 91, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk with his loving family by his side.
Sonny was born on April 1, 1930, in Granville on the family homestead to the late Henry and Hilda (nee Erdman) Carstens. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Stockhausen on June 16, 1951, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. He was very proud of the fact that he had celebrated 70 years with “the same girl” on June 16, 2021. Together they became charter members of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Parish and later became members of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish. Sonny worked at the West Bend Company as a forklift operator for 45 years before retiring in 1994.
Sonny was a lifetime member and permanent fixture at the West Bend Barton Sportsman Club. He enjoyed shooting on the West Bend Company’s Trap League, but was better known for his hard work around the club from grounds keeping to managing the bar. For many years, Sonny could be found repairing bikes at the Barton Variety Bike Shop. Later, he repaired bikes and fixed fishing reels from his home. He enjoyed deer hunting, camping, and playing sheepshead. He was passionate about watching football especially the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He loved Westerns and the Mollie B Show and watched them both religiously.
Sonny is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; three children, Sandra Carstens, Dan (Rita) Carstens, and Everest (John Lindow) Brooks; two grandchildren, Tom (Aurore) Carstens and Nichole Carstens; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Burckardt; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores (Robert) Brace and Carol (John) Lyden.
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (406 Jefferson St. West Bend, WI 53090). The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of mass at 6:00 p.m. Inurnment of Sonny’s cremated remains will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of Horizon Home Care & Hospice and The Kathy Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to Sonny and his family. Special thanks to Father Carlos Londono, Associate Pastor of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, for his prayers and blessings.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sonny’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095).