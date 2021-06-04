TOWN OF THERESA
LaVerne F. Schoebel
June 23, 1935 - June 1, 2020
LaVerne F. Schoebel, 85, a lifelong resident of the Town of Theresa, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Cornerstone Assisted Living in West Bend.
She was born on June 23, 1935, in Newburg, the daughter of the late Wenzel and Marie (Gruber) Slavik. LaVerne attended school in Newburg and later on earned her GED.
LaVerne worked various factory jobs at West Bend Company, Micro Design, and Gehl Company. She also earned her real estate license.
On May 15, 1954, she was united in marriage to Kenneth “Ken” Schoebel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. The couple farmed the Schoebel homestead for many years. LaVerne assisted with Ken’s auction business.
LaVerne was a longtime member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa, where she was quite active and served as a Communion minister, sang on the choir, reader, and member of Saint Ann Sodality. She received a longtime service award from church; she was the first to receive the honor.
LaVerne enjoyed cooking and baking from scratch. She kept a large garden, and made homemade jams and canned produce. LaVerne and Ken loved to go polka dancing and she will be deeply missed by her family and by all who knew her.
Those LaVerne leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Kelvin (Pauline) Schoebel of West Bend, Joan (Wayne) Schanke of New Holstein and Julie (Brian) Konrath of Woodland; a grandson, Michael (Sarah) Schanke of Fox Lake; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Schanke; six sisters, Rosemary Barth, Betty Mapes, Eileen Steger, Pat Mueller, Janice (Joseph) Klahn, and Jean (Sylvester) Krahn; three brothers, Richard Slavik, Robert (Carolyn) Slavik, and Raymond (Diane) Slavik; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; grandson, Gregory Schanke; four brothers-in-law, Roman Barth, Joseph Steger, Lloyd Mueller, and Sonny Mapes; a sister-in-law, Joan Slavik; three nephews, Tony Steger, Tony Slavik and Jeffrey Mapes; and niece, Mary Steger.
A Mass of Christian Burial for LaVerne will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 106 Church St. in Theresa. Father Tom Biersack will officiate and burial will follow Mass in St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.
LaVerne’s family will greet relatives and friends at the St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cornerstone Assisted Living and Preceptor Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cornerstone Assisted Living and Preceptor Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.