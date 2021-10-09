WEST BEND
Laverne M. Winkler
March 26, 1932 — Oct. 3, 2021
Laverne M. Winkler, nee Philippi, a life-long resident of West Bend, entered her heavenly home with Jesus on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 89 years. She was born on March 26, 1932 to the late Alban and Susan (nee Laufer) Philippi.
On April 7, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Thomas A. Winkler at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Together, she and Tom owned and operated Winkler Office Equipment in downtown West Bend for many years.
Laverne was a very thoughtful, kind, generous and nurturing wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Her smile and infectious laugh brightened up the room with love. She was known for giving the absolute best hugs because they always included a bonus back rub. She enjoyed family, cards and dominoes.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas; 5 children: Sueann Winkler-Eichmann, Mary Jane (Jim) Tucci, Linda (David) Pechacek, Roger (Julie) Winkler and Laura (Scott Olson) Winkler-Olson, all of West Bend; 10 grandkids: Eliza Winkler, James Tucci, Rachel (Elton) Rogers, Kelly (Daniel) Liebzeit, Paul Winkler, Mathew (Karah) Winkler, Travis (Aurora) Winkler, Spencer Olson, Victoria Olson, Aubree Olson and Cameron Giordano; 10 great-grandchildren: 1 brother Donald (Patricia) Philippi of West Bend; 1 sister-in-law Kathy Philippi of West Bend; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 15 at noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Rev. Howard Haase presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Masses or memorials to Holy Angels Parish appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family.