LaVerne R. Wollner, 95
LaVerne R. Wollner (nee Arentz) died peacefully on November 15, 2021, at the age of 95.
She was the devoted mother of Sandra (Donald) Kohlwey, Nancy (Frederick) Lohn, David (Wendy) Wollner, and Judy (Robert) Zimmermann. She was the proud and caring grandmother to Kimberly (William) Krolick, Kyle (Lyndsey) Kohlwey, Ashley (Steven) Blonstein, Benjamin Porath, Adam Wollner (Kate), Emily Wollner (Alex), Jonathan Wollner (Rachel), Bradley Zimmermann (Michelle), and Laura Zimmermann; and great-grandmother to Caitlyn Krolick. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Herbert Wollner; grandson Eric Kohlwey, son-in-law James Porath and sister Mildred (Ted) Dewey.
LaVerne was born on August 28, 1926, in Grafton. She was a homemaker dedicating herself to her children and the daily operations of the family-owned dairy farm. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her family, and caring for her grandchildren. She also became very involved volunteering within her church and local community.
Alongside her husband, LaVerne spent many years providing support through the Meals on Wheels Program, where they delivered meals weekly. She also volunteered her time at St. Francis Borgia Church and Interfaith Caregivers.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Newcastle Place for the kind and compassionate care they provided.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Borgia Church.
Private services were held with her immediate family.
For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.