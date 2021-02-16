Lawrence Clancy, 89
Lawrence Clancy, age 89, passed peacefully at home on February 10, 2021. Born January 13, 1932, in East Troy to parents John and Marie “Muddy” (nee Philbin) Clancy, he was the second youngest of five children also including Jean, John, Patricia, and David.
Lawrence is survived by Nancy (nee Huettl), his loving wife of 60 years; his four children, Kathleen (Tim) Donlin, John (Christi), Colleen (George) Holliday and Mary (Scott) Smith; and 12 grandchildren Drew, Kevin, Colleen and Sean Donlin, Olivia and Tim Clancy, Luke, Mark, David, Marie and Erin Holliday and Jacob Smith; as well as his brother David (Myra), and beloved in-laws Sylvia Clancy, Bob and Patti Huettl, and Claudia Huettl.
Lawrence had a strong faith in Jesus and was the kind and gentle patriarch of his family. He had a deep love of his hometown and is known for his rich storytelling of East Troy lore, where he was a lifeguard at Booth Lake Public Beach, his grandfather was mayor, and his family owned the local hardware store.
A proud UW-Madison undergraduate and law alum, he co-founded Charne, Glassner, Tehan, Clancy & Taitelman. His long and distinguished legal career outlasted that firm as well as Cooke & Franke, with Lawrence working as a partner at Stafford Rosenbaum through 2019, when he was 87 years old and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He was also a leader in both his community and his church, serving on the board of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, the YMCA Camping Service Board, the St. James (Mequon) Parish Board (president), the board of Brothers and Sisters in Christ Serving (BASICS) and the Mequon Board of Zoning Appeals. Until his AML diagnosis, Lawrence lived an incredibly active life, swimming, biking and/or kayaking every day. He fought AML with the same spirit that he lived the rest of his life. He was blessed and so grateful to find Dr. Timothy Goggins (hematologist/oncology specialist) and Dr. Rebecca Streit (hyperbaric medicine & wound care) who were willing to work him with new treatments and encouraged him to keep fighting. With the doctors’ help and the support of numerous caretakers (Mary Beth, Katrice, Gail, Shanna, Bree and others), he was able to almost defeat the insidious disease, all the time keeping his gentle wit and kind sense of humor.
Visitation will occur from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, February 22, at Eastbrook Church, 5353 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee, followed by a celebration of his life and entry into heaven. Memorials preferred to: Leukemia Research Foundations at https://allbloodcancers.org/ or Eastbrook Academy at https://eastbrookacademy.org/support/.
A link to stream his services will be posted Monday on Schmidt & Bartelt website.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.