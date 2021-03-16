Lawrence Edward Tredrea, 79
Lawrence Edward Tredrea, 79 years old, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born in Milwaukee, son of Leah Marie (Voegtly) and James Edward Tredrea on May 28, 1941. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Ross. Larry is survived by his wife, Donna; children David (Dottie), Karin (Jordy), Kristen (James), brother Tom (Paula), and numerous grandchildren (Mike, Jessie, Angela, Jordan, Zuzu), great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his feline friends, Milo and Mila, who are missing his presence, and many other friends and students who enriched his life and made it a joy.
Larry received a bachelor’s degree in Zoology and a Masters in Science Education from UW-Madison. From there he taught high school biology and physical science in Illinois from 1965-69, and spent the rest of his career teaching Science at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Port Washington, retiring in 1999. He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association and led trips with Outdoor Education. Larry turned every opportunity into a learning experience, encouraging in his students and family a curiosity about the wonders of the world right outside the window.
Destiny brought Larry and Donna Marie (Eichman) together in 1968 at Higgins Hobnob and she became the love of his life. They married on June 8, 1969, in Racine. Their 51-year marriage focused on family and community as well as adventurous travels and quiet moments together at home. They instilled a love of camping in each of their kids with family trips during summer breaks. Their biggest excursion was a six-week road trip through Canada and the upper Midwestern states, all in their bright blue Dodge van. After the kids were grown, Donna and Larry started to explore the world, traveling to New York, England, and Italy with a locally led food tour where they learned to make limoncello and pasta, and play Scopa - a card game they added to the family repertoire of games like dominos, cribbage, and gin. They also traveled to Pennsylvania, California, and Minnesota to visit their children and grandchildren throughout the years.
Larry was an active member of both the Port Washington and Grafton Jaycees, enjoying his role as president in 1972. He was proud to have instigated the “Do Something” campaign which encouraged middle and high school students to volunteer for community projects.
A true Renaissance man, Larry’s interests took him from gardens to kitchens, restaurants and concerts, to libraries and his favorite chair where he would watch the birds and shake his fist at the squirrels as they scurried up the bird feeders. He enjoyed chatting with people and could strike up a conversation wherever he went. He and his dear friend Rick Schlereth shared a love of BBQ, beer, and the blues, and though the two met while teaching in Port Washington, their connection expanded past the classroom and together they became competitors and then judges at BBQ contests, traveling as far as Kansas City to enjoy their hobby. Larry won Best Dark Beer in 1999 in the Wisconsin State Fair home brewing competition. Following in his mother’s footsteps, Larry was an avid gardener, canner, and cook, delighting his family with Sunday morning egg pancakes and Friday night pizzas parties. After retiring, he took up artisan bread baking and shared his many delicious creations with friends and neighbors. Reading everything from the Sunday comics to his favorite novel, “Grapes of Wrath,” Larry had a love of language and was an official member of the nonexistent Grammar Police.
Larry attended Pilgrim United Church of Christ where he served on the financial team for several years and delighted in reading Scripture. Donna and Larry developed a close and loving bond with a refugee family sponsored by Pilgrim in 2010. Htee Sher Paw and her children, Htoo Say, HtonNaya, and Samuel, adopted Larry as their honorary Grandpa. He spent time helping support their acclimation to the United States and the friendship quickly became a mutual appreciation of food, games, and family time together.
We hold love in our hearts for dear Larry T. and though “eye moisture” (his way to express his sentimentality), might appear on occasion as we feel his loss, we are blessed to have known and loved the unique man that he was. There will be a family celebration later in the year to honor his life and passing. Donations to Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Grafton, designated to Missions, are welcomed in his honor. Larry’s family thanks Lasata Care Center, Compassus Hospice, and Hartson Funeral Home for their kind help and service.